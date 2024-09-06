6 September 2024
World Championship: Gurbanova's bronze chance

Wrestling
News
6 September 2024 15:32
24
The U20 World Wrestling Championship held in Pontevedra, Spain continues.

Azerbaijan has a chance to win 1 more medal on the 5th day of the competition, Idman.biz reports.

Gunay Gurbanova (62 kg), who won the consolation match at, will go to the mat for the bronze medal.

U20 World Championship
Women's wrestling
Bronze medal

62 kg
Gunay Gurbanova won her first match against Annatina Kendra (Switzerland) with a score of 16:5, but she could not continue her performance in the 1/4 finals. Gunay lost 4:10 to Ukrainian Iryna Bondar. Bondar qualified for the final and took part in the consolation match for the bronze medal. He defeated Chinese Taipei's Yen Yi Li here. Gunay's opponent in the match for the third place will be Mexico's Melanie Nahomi.

The Azerbaijani national team won one silver and two bronze medals at the World Championship. Joju Samadov (87 kg) won a silver medal, Ruslan Nurullayev (72 kg) won a bronze medal in the Greco-Roman wrestlers' fight. Nargiz Samadova (55 kg) finished the race in third place. The World Championship will end on September 8.

