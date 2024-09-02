UWW: "Azerbaijan’s new wunderkid"

"Azerbaijan may have found its new wonderkid."

Idman.biz reports that this was written by the World Wrestling Union (WWW) despite the victory of our Greco-Roman wrestler Turan Dashdamirov (51 kg) at the World Youth Championship in Amman, the capital of Jordan.

The institution noted the Azerbaijani athlete as one of the best wrestlers of August: "Turan Dashdamirov is gradually turning out to be the wrestler to beat in age-group competitions. A two-time U17 European champion, Dashdamirov is now a two-time U17 world champion as he won the gold medal at 51kg in Amman. While his controversial win at the U17 World Championships last year was still in his mind, Dashdamirov used it as an inspiration and collected the gold medal for this team with no asterisk.”

Idman.biz