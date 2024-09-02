World Championship: 5 wrestlers set to make debut

Today, the U20 World Wrestling Championship will start in Pontevedra, Spain.
As Idman.biz reports, Greco-Roman wrestlers will join the fight on the first day of the competition.
Azerbaijan’s 5 wrestlers will appear on the carpet.
U20 World Championship
Greco-Roman wrestling
5️5 kg
Qualifying Round
Rahim Hasanov will challenge the Czech Filip Bartošik in the first match.
6️3 kg
Qualifying Round
Mohammad Shukurzade will make his debut against Serbian Hristo Valentinov.
77 kg
Qualifying Round
Davud Mammadov will face Moldovan Alexandru Solovei.
87 kg
1/8 finals
The winner of Serbian Andrija Mihajlovic and Brazilian Kauan Luiz pairing will compete against Joju Samadov in the 1/8 finals.
130 kg
1/8 final
Mazaim Mardanov will first face Marko Supic representing Serbia.
Azerbaijan will be represented by 25 athletes at the World Cup which will end on September 8.
Idman.biz