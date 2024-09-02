2 September 2024
World Championship: 5 wrestlers set to make debut

Today, the U20 World Wrestling Championship will start in Pontevedra, Spain.

As Idman.biz reports, Greco-Roman wrestlers will join the fight on the first day of the competition.
Azerbaijan’s 5 wrestlers will appear on the carpet.

U20 World Championship
Greco-Roman wrestling
5️5 kg
Qualifying Round
Rahim Hasanov will challenge the Czech Filip Bartošik in the first match.

6️3 kg
Qualifying Round
Mohammad Shukurzade will make his debut against Serbian Hristo Valentinov.

77 kg
Qualifying Round
Davud Mammadov will face Moldovan Alexandru Solovei.

87 kg
1/8 finals
The winner of Serbian Andrija Mihajlovic and Brazilian Kauan Luiz pairing will compete against Joju Samadov in the 1/8 finals.

130 kg
1/8 final
Mazaim Mardanov will first face Marko Supic representing Serbia.

Azerbaijan will be represented by 25 athletes at the World Cup which will end on September 8.

Idman.biz

Three-time Olympic champion dies
12:56
Wrestling

Three-time Olympic champion dies

He was a 7-time world and 3-time European champion
UWW: "Azerbaijan’s new wunderkid"
10:41
Wrestling

UWW: "Azerbaijan’s new wunderkid"

"Turan Dashdamirov is gradually turning out to be the wrestler to beat in age-group competitions"
The team of Azerbaijan team that will go to the world championship has been determined
31 August 21:03
Wrestling

The team of Azerbaijan team that will go to the world championship has been determined

On September 2-8, the U-20 World Wrestling Championship will be held in Pontevedra, Spain
Rovshan Umudov: "There is very little flow to women's wrestling"
27 August 12:42
Wrestling

Rovshan Umudov: "There is very little flow to women's wrestling"

"We want to get maximum results with the athletes we have"
World Championship: On the last day, Azerbaijan team won 1 silver and 1 bronze
26 August 09:00
Wrestling

World Championship: On the last day, Azerbaijan team won 1 silver and 1 bronze

The U-17 World Championship in wrestling, which was held in Amman, the capital of Jordan, was concluded
World championship: freestyle wrestlers were happy with 2 bronze medals
25 August 09:00
Wrestling

World championship: freestyle wrestlers were happy with 2 bronze medals

The U-17 World Wrestling Championship continues in Amman, the capital of Jordan

The Conference League draw has been made
30 August 17:47
World football

The Conference League draw has been made

The draw for the League stage of the Conference League was made today
Paris 2024: Imameddin Khalilov is the Paralympic champion! - PHOTO
31 August 00:45
Paris-2024

Paris 2024: Imameddin Khalilov is the Paralympic champion! - PHOTO

Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games continue
Champions League CALENDAR
31 August 16:57
World football

Champions League CALENDAR

The full schedule of the League stage of the Champions League has been announced
Paris 2024: Abuzarli finished his speech - PHOTO
31 August 19:55
Paris-2024

Paris 2024: Abuzarli finished his speech - PHOTO

Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games continue.