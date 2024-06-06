6 June 2024
EN

Eldeniz Azizli: "I'm not at my best, but..."

Wrestling
News
6 June 2024 13:51
26
"I feel good."

Eldeniz Azizli (55 kg), Greco-Roman wrestler of the Azerbaijan national team, gave a statement to Idman.biz.

After a long break, he announced his views on the ranking series tournament to be held in Budapest, the capital of Hungary. The titled wrestler said that he no longer has a serious injury: "A 2-3 month break in wrestling is considered a long time. My health is okay. I have no serious injuries. This tournament is important for me before the world championship that awaits us in October. Therefore, we took this step with the decision of the coaching staff. I'm not in the shape I want, but I'm 70-80 percent back. I think this is enough for the race. But I will get my full form back by the time of the World Cup. We have to be in full form in every competition. The situation is generally normal. We tried our best. I hope it will be good."
It should be noted that the tournament, which started today, will last for 4 days.

Banuchichek Huseynli
Idman.biz

