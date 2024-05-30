30 May 2024
14 wrestlers of the Azerbaijan national team to go to Budapest

The participants of the wrestling ranking series tournament to be held in Budapest, the capital of Hungary, have been determined.

Idman.biz reports that the Azerbaijani national team will also participate in the competition to be held on June 6-9.

14 wrestlers of Azerbaijan will appear on the carpet of Budapest.

Freestyle wrestlers Aliabbas Rzazade (57 kg), Haji Aliyev (65 kg), Turan Bayramov (74 kg), Magomedkhan Magomedov (97 kg), Georgy Meshvildishvili (125 kg) will test their strength in Hungary.

In Greco-Roman wrestling, Eldeniz Azizli (55 kg), Nihat Mammadli (60 kg), Murad Mammadov (63 kg), Hasrat Jafarov, Ulvu Ganizade (both 72 kg), Sanan Suleymanov (77 kg), Rafig Huseynov (87 kg), Beka Kandelaki, Sabah Shariati (both 130 kg) will test their strength.

It should be noted that 313 wrestlers will participate in the competition.

