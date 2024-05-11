11 May 2024
Rafig Huseynov: "It's better if they are afraid of me"

11 May 2024 18:23
Rafig Huseynov: "It's better if they are afraid of me"

"My performance was memorable, if not brilliant."

Idman.biz reports that Rafiq Huseynov, the Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler who won a license for the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games at the World Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Istanbul, said this.

The athlete with the title, who achieved this feat at 87 kg, said at the welcoming ceremony at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport that the matches were difficult: "I was not in full form. Because I have an injury. But I tried my best. Thank goodness I was able to get a license."

He said that he was serious about all the opponents he met in the competition: "I don't go to any match easily. Sometimes I fail when I don't evaluate my opponents well. I don't think that I am a weak athlete. There were strong athletes there. One of them was the world and European champion. I think about it. It is better if they are afraid of me. My goal is to prepare well for the Olympic Games, and we will win."

It should be noted that in Istanbul, along with Rafig Huseynov, Murad Mammadov (60 kg) and Sabah Shariati (130 kg) also qualified.

Emin Aga
Idman.biz

