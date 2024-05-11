11 May 2024
EN

Azerbaijani qualified athletes returned to homeland - PHOTO

Wrestling
News
11 May 2024 17:36
Azerbaijani qualified athletes returned to homeland - PHOTO

The Greco-Roman wrestler of Azerbaijan, who successfully participated in the World Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Istanbul, Turkiye, has returned home.

Idman.biz reports that the "classics" were welcomed at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport by the sports community, as well as family members and media representatives.

Murad Mammadov (60 kg), Rafig Huseynov (87 kg) and Sabah Shariati (130 kg) won the right to participate in the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games in Istanbul.

It should be noted that before them, Hasrat Jafarov (67 kg) and Sanan Suleymanov (77 kg) had booked a ticket to the French capital in the Greco-Roman category.

Emin Aga
Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Rafig Huseynov: "It's better if they are afraid of me"
18:23
Wrestling

Rafig Huseynov: "It's better if they are afraid of me"

"My performance was memorable, if not brilliant"
Murad Mammadov: "I have 2 opponents, I will beat them too"
17:42
Wrestling

Murad Mammadov: "I have 2 opponents, I will beat them too"

"My body and mind were relaxed"
Europe's 'number 1' - ANALYSIS
14:30
Wrestling

Europe's 'number 1' - ANALYSIS

The final list of Greco-Roman wrestlers who will participate in the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games has been determined
Way to Paris: Maria Stadnik's opponent determined
13:53
Wrestling

Way to Paris: Maria Stadnik's opponent determined

The World Olympic Qualifying Tournament for wrestling continues
Way to Paris: Maria Stadnik's Last Chance
09:45
Wrestling

Way to Paris: Maria Stadnik's Last Chance

The World Olympic Qualifying Tournament for wrestling continues
Way to Paris: Stadnik lost, but still has a chance
10 May 20:38
Wrestling

Way to Paris: Stadnik lost, but still has a chance

The semi-final matches of the World Olympic Qualifying Tournament for wrestling, held in Istanbul, Turkiye, have started

Most read

Longest unbeaten streaks in the history of European football
10 May 10:35
Football

Longest unbeaten streaks in the history of European football

Bayer signed a new record
World Club of April 2024
10 May 09:34
Football

World Club of April 2024

IFFHS has determined the 5 teams with the most points in April
Carlo Ancelotti's Champions League record - beat everyone else
9 May 10:58
Football

Carlo Ancelotti's Champions League record - beat everyone else

He has set a new record in the Champions League
Comeback, records and nightmare
9 May 11:52
Football

Comeback, records and nightmare

IFFHS prepared a statistical report on the match that ended with a 2:1 victory of the Spaniards