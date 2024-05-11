Azerbaijani qualified athletes returned to homeland - PHOTO

The Greco-Roman wrestler of Azerbaijan, who successfully participated in the World Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Istanbul, Turkiye, has returned home.

Idman.biz reports that the "classics" were welcomed at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport by the sports community, as well as family members and media representatives.

Murad Mammadov (60 kg), Rafig Huseynov (87 kg) and Sabah Shariati (130 kg) won the right to participate in the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games in Istanbul.

It should be noted that before them, Hasrat Jafarov (67 kg) and Sanan Suleymanov (77 kg) had booked a ticket to the French capital in the Greco-Roman category.

Emin Aga

Idman.biz