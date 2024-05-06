6 May 2024
EN

Alexander Tarakanov: "We hope for the best in Istanbul" - VIDEO

Wrestling
News
6 May 2024 14:31
"My wrestlers are in very good shape."

Alexander Tarakanov, head coach of the Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestling team, told Idman.biz.

The experienced specialist said that the preparations for the World Olympic Qualifying Tournament to be held in Istanbul on May 9-12 continue at a high level. According to him, most of the team will get a license in Turkiye: "We hope for the best. Therefore, each of them has prepared very well and is determined to get a license. We have had good training camps, both technically and physically. We are focused on the highest result."

Tarakanov said that since it is the last license competition, it will be a tough fight: "Our wrestlers are not weak. They are preparing to win and get the licenses. We expect the best result for the work we do. As they say, we hope, God decides. We have made some changes in the team. We have had trial meetings. Based on these matches, we have organized a team. Each of them is in good form."

It should be noted that since our national team has 2 licenses for Greco-Roman wrestling, it will be represented by 4 wrestlers in Istanbul. Murad Mammadov (60 kg), Rafig Huseynov (87 kg), Murad Ahmadiyev (97 kg) and Sabah Shariati (130 kg) will fight for the qualification to Paris-2024.

Banuchichek Huseynli
Idman.biz

