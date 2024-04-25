25 April 2024
Haji Aliyev: "I will be ready"

25 April 2024 11:56
"I will be ready"

"I feel good."

Haji Aliyev, the 3-time world and 4-time European champion in wrestling, gave Idman.biz a statement about this.

Aliyev said that his health is good at the moment: "The treatment of my eye has already finished, and the swelling on my face has already gone. I have certain injuries that continue to linger. But they will be fixed with time. I have started training. I will be fully ready for the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games."

It should be noted that when Aliyev met his French rival Khamzat Arsamerzouev in the 1/8 finals of the European Olympic Qualifying Tournament held in Baku, his eyebrow exploded and his eye got infected after sewing.

Banuchichek Huseynli
Idman.biz

