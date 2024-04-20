21 April 2024
EN

12 more ticketsto Paris: Azerbaijan has no competitors!

Wrestling
News
20 April 2024 11:50
12 more ticketsto Paris: Azerbaijan has no competitors!

The next Olympic Qualifying Tournament for wrestling has started.

Idman.biz reports that on the first day of the Asian qualifying competition in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, freestyle wrestlers determined the owners of 12 licenses.

Two wrestlers from each of 6 countries have been added to the list of possible opponents of Azerbaijani wrestlers who qualified for Paris-2024 in all weights. Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Japan, Uzbekistan, Iran and Kazakhstan won 2 Olympic tickets each.

However, on the eve of the final test to be held in Istanbul, Turkiye - the World Olympic Qualifying Tournament, there was no one who won a license in all weights to Azerbaijan. Iran reached the 2nd place by increasing the number of qualification to 5.

The number of licenses increased to 4 in Japan, 3 in Uzbekistan and 3 in Kazakhstan, while Mongolia and Kyrgyzstan received their first two licenses. With this, the number of freestyle wrestlers who will take part in the French capital has reached 78, and their countries have reached 30. Apart from these 30 countries, the team of Individual Neutral Athletes will also participate in the Olympics.

1. Azerbaijan – 6
2. Iran – 5
3-6. USA - 4
Egypt - 4
Puerto Rico - 4
Japan - 4
7-10. Georgia - 3
Cuba - 3
Uzbekistan - 3
Kazakhstan - 3
11-19. Canada - 2
Australia - 2
Armenia - 2
Guinea-Bissau - 2
Mexico - 2
Serbia - 2
Turkiye - 2
Mongolia - 2
Kyrgyzstan - 2
20-30. Venezuela - 1
Samoa - 1
San Marino - 1
CAR - 1
Nigeria - 1
Greece - 1
Hungary - 1
Algeria - 1
Albania - 1
Bahrain - 1
Dominican Republic - 1
* Individual Neutral Athletes - 10

It should be noted that Aliabbas Rzazade (57 kg), Haji Aliyev (65 kg), Turan Bayramov (74 kg), Osman Nurmagomodov (86 kg), Magomedkhan Magomedov (97 kg) and Giorgi Meshvildishvili (125 kg) will represent Azerbaijan in Paris-2024.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijan head coach: "There will be changes in the staff" - VIDEO
18 April 16:04
Wrestling

Azerbaijan head coach: "There will be changes in the staff" - VIDEO

"It is not important to be a champion today"
Azerbaijani wrestlers are preparing for the European Championship - in different places
17 April 16:55
Wrestling

Azerbaijani wrestlers are preparing for the European Championship - in different places

26 wrestlers are participating in the camp
Haji Aliyev: "The problem with both my knees still remains"
15 April 14:18
Wrestling

Haji Aliyev: "The problem with both my knees still remains"

He said that the treatment for the microbe in his eye has been completed
Our Olympic athlete: "Everyone considered him to be stronger than me" - VIDEO
14 April 11:09
Wrestling

Our Olympic athlete: "Everyone considered him to be stronger than me" - VIDEO

"I brought luck. After winning the first license, the morale in the team increased even more"

Aliabbas Rzazade: "This result is not a surprise" - VIDEO
13 April 15:48
Wrestling

Aliabbas Rzazade: "This result is not a surprise" - VIDEO

"We are provided on every side"
Support from Aliabbas Rzazade to Turan: "Let them see who is being helped" - VIDEO
13 April 13:13
Wrestling

Support from Aliabbas Rzazade to Turan: "Let them see who is being helped" - VIDEO

"Turan had also faced Chamizo before"

Most read

Emiliano Martinez silences the Lille fans
19 April 12:09
Football

Emiliano Martinez silences the Lille fans

Emi Martinez was not sent off despite second yellow card

Champions League RECORDS
18 April 10:27
Football

Champions League RECORDS

IFFHS has prepared a statistical report on the last game day of the stage
Relationship Contract: “Those who don't comply with this...”
19 April 15:32
Football

Relationship Contract: “Those who don't comply with this...”

Gabriely Miranda made Endrick sign contract at the start of their relationship
Kicker wrote about Qarabag's championship
18 April 21:08
Football

Kicker wrote about Qarabag's championship

The famous German website Kicker mentioned Qarabag in an article about the winners of European national championships