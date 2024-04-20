12 more ticketsto Paris: Azerbaijan has no competitors!

The next Olympic Qualifying Tournament for wrestling has started.

Idman.biz reports that on the first day of the Asian qualifying competition in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, freestyle wrestlers determined the owners of 12 licenses.

Two wrestlers from each of 6 countries have been added to the list of possible opponents of Azerbaijani wrestlers who qualified for Paris-2024 in all weights. Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Japan, Uzbekistan, Iran and Kazakhstan won 2 Olympic tickets each.

However, on the eve of the final test to be held in Istanbul, Turkiye - the World Olympic Qualifying Tournament, there was no one who won a license in all weights to Azerbaijan. Iran reached the 2nd place by increasing the number of qualification to 5.

The number of licenses increased to 4 in Japan, 3 in Uzbekistan and 3 in Kazakhstan, while Mongolia and Kyrgyzstan received their first two licenses. With this, the number of freestyle wrestlers who will take part in the French capital has reached 78, and their countries have reached 30. Apart from these 30 countries, the team of Individual Neutral Athletes will also participate in the Olympics.

1. Azerbaijan – 6

2. Iran – 5

3-6. USA - 4

Egypt - 4

Puerto Rico - 4

Japan - 4

7-10. Georgia - 3

Cuba - 3

Uzbekistan - 3

Kazakhstan - 3

11-19. Canada - 2

Australia - 2

Armenia - 2

Guinea-Bissau - 2

Mexico - 2

Serbia - 2

Turkiye - 2

Mongolia - 2

Kyrgyzstan - 2

20-30. Venezuela - 1

Samoa - 1

San Marino - 1

CAR - 1

Nigeria - 1

Greece - 1

Hungary - 1

Algeria - 1

Albania - 1

Bahrain - 1

Dominican Republic - 1

* Individual Neutral Athletes - 10

It should be noted that Aliabbas Rzazade (57 kg), Haji Aliyev (65 kg), Turan Bayramov (74 kg), Osman Nurmagomodov (86 kg), Magomedkhan Magomedov (97 kg) and Giorgi Meshvildishvili (125 kg) will represent Azerbaijan in Paris-2024.

Idman.biz