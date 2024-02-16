Eldaniz Azizli hopes that they will end the 20-year curse – VIDEO

"Both Hasrat Jafarov and Sanan Suleymanov will be in peak form at the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games."

This was said by Eldaniz Azizli, a Greco-Roman wrestler of the Azerbaijani national team, who was a guest of the Idman Bizde program.

The Azerbaijani titled athletes Hasrat Jafarov and Sanan Suleymanov hope to end the 20-year spell: "We have not had an Olympic champion in Greco-Roman wrestling for 20 years. Our last champion was Farid Mansurov. I hope and pray to God that both of them, it doesn't even matter who participates in the games, win gold. At the moment, it seems that both Hasrat and Sanan can win the Olympic gold."

The 31-year-old wrestler also assessed the chances of qualifying for Paris-2024: "I believe that we will qualify for 60 kg and 87 kg. But it will be very difficult at 97 kg and 130 kg. I hope that we will be successful in these weights as well."

It should be noted that our Greco-Roman wrestlers currently have 2 licenses. These were won by Hasrat Jafarov in 67 kg and Sanan Suleymanov in 77 kg.

Emin Aga

Idman.biz