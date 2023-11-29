Marcus Edwards suffered a ‘huge’ car accident - FOTO

Former Tottenham star Marcus Edwards was involved in a car crash on his way to Sporting Lisbon training

Idman.biz reports that Sporting Club forward Marcus Edwards was involved in a car crash on Wednesday morning in Atalaia, Portugal.

He was thought to be on his way into the club's final preparations for their Europa League clash with Atalanta on Thursday when the incident took place.

While emergency responders were quick to the scene, with ambulances and fire engines in attendance, neither Edwards nor the driver is harmed despite his vehicle flipping over

