15 December 2024
EN

Brazilian football player shot a security guard

World football
News
15 December 2024 15:42
11
Wolverhampton striker Mateus Kunye may receive a serious punishment for hitting a security guard.

The incident happened yesterday after the match against Ipswich in the 16th round of the English Premier League, Idman.biz reports.

The match ended with the victory of the visiting team with a score of 2:1. Ipswich scored the winner in stoppage time and it was a flurry between the sides after that. The Brazilian Kunye hit the security employee of Ipswich in the neck with his elbow. In addition, he broke the security guard's glasses.

Wolverhampton side blamed Ipswich player Liam Delap for the fight.

Idman.biz

