The full schedule of the League stage of the Champions League has been announced.

UEFA has announced the list of matches of the competition in the new format, Idman.biz reports.

36 teams will compete in 8 rounds. A total of 144 matches will take place.

The first 8 places will advance to the 1/8 finals, and the 9th-24th places will advance to the playoffs.

Idman.biz