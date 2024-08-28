28 August 2024
EN

Galatasaray said goodbye to the Champions League

World football
News
28 August 2024 09:00
22
Galatasaray said goodbye to the Champions League

Today, the return matches of the Champions League play-off stage have started.

The winner of the pair was determined in three matches, Idman.biz reports.

The holders of tickets to the league stage have been determined in Austria, Turkiye and the Czech Republic. Galatasaray, which lost to Young Boys on the trip, could not get revenge in Istanbul. The Swiss champion won with a score of 1:0.

Salzburg eliminated Dinamo Kyiv, and Sparta eliminated Malmo.

The playoff will be concluded on August 28.

Champions League
Playoff stage
Answer games

23:00. Salzburg - Dinamo K - 1:1
First match – 2:0

23:00. Galatasaray - Young Boys - 0:1
First match – 2:3

23:00. Sparta - Malmö - 2:0
First match – 2:0

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Olmo gave Barca 3 points
09:29
World football

Olmo gave Barca 3 points

Two matches of the III round took place in the Spanish La Liga
Galatasaray wants revenge
27 August 11:07
World football

Galatasaray wants revenge

Today, the return matches of the Champions League play-off stage will start
Sven-Goran Eriksson is dead
26 August 17:03
World football

Sven-Goran Eriksson is dead

The Swedish coach died after a long illness
FIRST in the history of Liverpool
26 August 10:27
World football

FIRST in the history of Liverpool

Arne Slot went down in the history of Liverpool
Vinicius warned the management of Real
25 August 15:57
World football

Vinicius warned the management of Real

Real striker Vinicius Junior may go to Saudi Arabia at the end of the season
Christoph Daum has died
25 August 11:55
World football

Christoph Daum has died

The well-known German head coach Christoph Daum has died

Most read

Christoph Daum has died
25 August 11:55
World football

Christoph Daum has died

The well-known German head coach Christoph Daum has died
8 places were given to Azerbaijan in the European Cups
25 August 11:07
Handball

8 places were given to Azerbaijan in the European Cups

European Handball Federation has announced the representative number of countries in the 2025/26 season
Gurban Gurbanov: "If they expect us to win, we are ready to fight on the field for 120 minutes" - INTERVIEW - PHOTO
27 August 17:37
Azerbaijan football

Gurban Gurbanov: "If they expect us to win, we are ready to fight on the field for 120 minutes" - INTERVIEW - PHOTO

"To get a good result tomorrow, every player must play the best game of his career"
Galatasaray wants revenge
27 August 11:07
World football

Galatasaray wants revenge

Today, the return matches of the Champions League play-off stage will start