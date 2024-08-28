Galatasaray said goodbye to the Champions League

Today, the return matches of the Champions League play-off stage have started.

The winner of the pair was determined in three matches, Idman.biz reports.

The holders of tickets to the league stage have been determined in Austria, Turkiye and the Czech Republic. Galatasaray, which lost to Young Boys on the trip, could not get revenge in Istanbul. The Swiss champion won with a score of 1:0.

Salzburg eliminated Dinamo Kyiv, and Sparta eliminated Malmo.

The playoff will be concluded on August 28.

Champions League

Playoff stage

Answer games

23:00. Salzburg - Dinamo K - 1:1

First match – 2:0

23:00. Galatasaray - Young Boys - 0:1

First match – 2:3

23:00. Sparta - Malmö - 2:0

First match – 2:0

Idman.biz