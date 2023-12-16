16 December 2023
Halil Umut Meler: "Let them return to the pitch and let the games continue"

16 December 2023 11:41
"I am fully confident that both the judicial authorities and the Legal Committee of the Turkish Football Federation will make fair decisions on the issue."

Idman.biz reports that "Ankaragucu" - "Rizespor" Referee Halil Umut Meler, who was punched by Faruk Koca in his match, said in his written explanation.

According to Meler, who stated that he will follow the processes of legal assessment of the actions of the guilty to the end, those who used violence against him should be punished in the most severe way:

"This abominable event, which occupied the agenda, cannot be considered as having happened only in a sports competition. "Unfortunately, violence occurs frequently in all areas of life and sometimes leads to undesirable consequences."

The judge expressed his hope that the decision to be made against the culprits will be an example of violence in sports, healthcare, education, family, in short, in all areas of life: "I am fully confident that both the judicial authorities and the Legal Committee of the Turkish Football Federation will make exemplary and fair decisions. It is our duty to get away from the atmosphere of violence and prevent all forms of violence."

Meler also thanked President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, as well as all the government officials who supported him, the medical personnel who treated him, security forces, colleagues, and friends.

The FIFA judge added that if the relevant institutions take the necessary steps, Turkish football will return to its natural course: "In this context, I wish that my beloved referee friends return to the field under the condition that their safety is fully ensured and the competitions continue."

