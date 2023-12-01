2 December 2023
Azerbaijan is the group leader

Women's football
News
1 December 2023 23:12
Today, the next match of the Azerbaijan national team among female football players took place within the framework of the UEFA Nations League.

Idman.biz reports that Cyprus hosted Azerbaijan in Limassol in the V round.

The team of Azerbaijan defeated its opponent with a score of 1:0 and remained as the group leader. Diana Mammadova netted the winning goal in the 8th minute of the national team. As a result of this success, the team managed to advance to the B division.

It should be noted that in the other match of the group, Montenegro defeated the Faroe Islands with the score of 9:0.

League of Nations
C division
V round
December 1
21:00: Cyprus - Azerbaijan - 0:1
Goal: Diana Mammadova, 8
Referee: Karoline Lanssens
Limassol. Limassol Stadium

1

Azerbaijan

5

4

1

0

8-2

13

2

Montenegro

5

3

0

2

12-4

9

3

Cyprus

5

2

1

2

3-4

7

4

Faroe İslands

5

0

0

5

1-14

0

"Khirdalan" basketball club faced an unusual situation