11 February 2025
Azerbaijan women's national team to play against boys' team - Head coach

11 February 2025 20:05
The head coach of the Azerbaijan U19 Women’s National Football Team, Habib Agayev, shared insights about the team’s current training camp and upcoming matches.

“We have just returned from our training camp in Belarus,” said Agayev, Idman.biz reports.

He mentioned that the team began their preparation on February 10 in Baku. As part of their preparations, they will have one friendly match before February 14. "We had two friendly games there, which greatly helped us in terms of understanding which tactical setups work best for us. We've been gathering for two days now and will continue to prepare for the qualifiers until February 14 in Baku. On February 13, we plan to have a friendly match against the boys’ ROFM team. Overall, the preparation is going well, and the girls are in good spirits. The good news is that we don’t have any injured players."

The coach also discussed the upcoming UEFA Women's U-19 Championship qualifying round, which will take place from February 15 to 26 in Albania. "We have analyzed our opponents. Northern Ireland and Montenegro are very strong teams and are considered the favorites of our group. Nevertheless, we will give our best effort to compete fairly. The first game in such tournaments is very important, and we will face Northern Ireland in our opening match. Our full focus is on that match, and we will work hard to achieve a positive result."

Agayev emphasized that their main goal is to give a strong performance in the first match. The U-19 team will play against Northern Ireland on February 18, Albania on February 21, and Montenegro on February 24 in the second qualifying round of the European Championship.

Idman.biz

