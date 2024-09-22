Azerbaijani team will prepare in Baku and Rustavi

The squad of the Azerbaijan national team, consisting of female players under 17 years of age, has been announced.
The national team will start training tomorrow at the Training Center of National Teams, Idman.biz reports.
After two days of training, U-17 will leave for Rustavi, Georgia on September 25. The team will play in a friendly match during the training camp, which will last until October 1.
The squad of U-17
1. Firuza Bayramova. Dinamo Balaken
2. Nargiz Agaliyeva Shefa
3. Aygun Novruzova Sabah
4. Aezu Jafarova Shefa
5. Khanim Asadova. Neftchi
6. Bedriyye Movludova Shefa
7. Ayshen Salamzade Neftchi
8. Sema Asadova Neftchi
9. Aysu Asadova Sabah
10. Aylin Karimova Neftchi
11. Elizaveta Vaysman Shefa
12. Arzu Agaliyeva Shefa
13. Ayan Abdiyeva Shefa
14. Shahana Mirzaliyeva Mingechevir
15. Suel Polikarpova Ulduz
16. Maryam Samadli Sabail
17. Sara Salimova Gomrukchu
18. Elmira Huseynova Ulduz
19. Konul Huseynova Mingechevir
Idman.biz