Azerbaijani team will prepare in Baku and Rustavi

The squad of the Azerbaijan national team, consisting of female players under 17 years of age, has been announced.

The national team will start training tomorrow at the Training Center of National Teams, Idman.biz reports.

After two days of training, U-17 will leave for Rustavi, Georgia on September 25. The team will play in a friendly match during the training camp, which will last until October 1.

The squad of U-17

1. Firuza Bayramova. Dinamo Balaken

2. Nargiz Agaliyeva Shefa

3. Aygun Novruzova Sabah

4. Aezu Jafarova Shefa

5. Khanim Asadova. Neftchi

6. Bedriyye Movludova Shefa

7. Ayshen Salamzade Neftchi

8. Sema Asadova Neftchi

9. Aysu Asadova Sabah

10. Aylin Karimova Neftchi

11. Elizaveta Vaysman Shefa

12. Arzu Agaliyeva Shefa

13. Ayan Abdiyeva Shefa

14. Shahana Mirzaliyeva Mingechevir

15. Suel Polikarpova Ulduz

16. Maryam Samadli Sabail

17. Sara Salimova Gomrukchu

18. Elmira Huseynova Ulduz

19. Konul Huseynova Mingechevir

