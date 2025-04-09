Azerbaijan national football team player: "We will be group leaders"

"I think we performed very well," said Sevinj Jafarzada, a player for the women's national football team of Azerbaijan, in an interview with Idman.biz.

The team captain shared her thoughts on Azerbaijan's 1-1 draw against Montenegro in the UEFA Nations League group stage: "Overall, we’ve had a great performance in the last two matches—one win and one draw. Both were away games. We did everything we could to win in Lithuania. It's clear that we lost some strength there. After that, we changed two flights and traveled to Montenegro. We only had two days for recovery, but despite that, we fought hard in Montenegro. However, I was really upset that we lost the victory in the last moments. The three points from this game could have determined our fate in the group. Now, everything depends on the final match."

Jafarzada emphasized that the team faced some challenges ahead of the Montenegro match: "The determination of the team is clear for everyone to see, and no one can deny that. We did everything we could to secure a win, but the factors I mentioned had a significant impact on the game. In the goal episode, it’s clear that Montenegro’s player handled the ball, and then it touched one of our players' hands. It was either bad luck or a referee's mistake—I'm not sure how to interpret it. But this is football, and such things happen. What matters now is that we aim to secure a big win against Lithuania at home in Baku. I hope we will be group leaders. The game is just over a month away, and we will do our best to take advantage of every opportunity. I am proud of my team. We are doing everything we can to represent our country well."

In the final away match of Group 4 in League C, our team drew 1-1 with Montenegro. In the 54th minute, Mana Mollayeva opened the scoring, but Montenegro equalized with a penalty in the 90+2 minute.

Azerbaijan will play its final game at home against Lithuania on May 30

Aytaj Sahed

Idman.biz