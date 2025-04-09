12 April 2025
EN

Azerbaijan national football team player: "We will be group leaders"

Football
News
9 April 2025 11:53
55
Azerbaijan national football team player: "We will be group leaders"

"I think we performed very well," said Sevinj Jafarzada, a player for the women's national football team of Azerbaijan, in an interview with Idman.biz.

The team captain shared her thoughts on Azerbaijan's 1-1 draw against Montenegro in the UEFA Nations League group stage: "Overall, we’ve had a great performance in the last two matches—one win and one draw. Both were away games. We did everything we could to win in Lithuania. It's clear that we lost some strength there. After that, we changed two flights and traveled to Montenegro. We only had two days for recovery, but despite that, we fought hard in Montenegro. However, I was really upset that we lost the victory in the last moments. The three points from this game could have determined our fate in the group. Now, everything depends on the final match."

Jafarzada emphasized that the team faced some challenges ahead of the Montenegro match: "The determination of the team is clear for everyone to see, and no one can deny that. We did everything we could to secure a win, but the factors I mentioned had a significant impact on the game. In the goal episode, it’s clear that Montenegro’s player handled the ball, and then it touched one of our players' hands. It was either bad luck or a referee's mistake—I'm not sure how to interpret it. But this is football, and such things happen. What matters now is that we aim to secure a big win against Lithuania at home in Baku. I hope we will be group leaders. The game is just over a month away, and we will do our best to take advantage of every opportunity. I am proud of my team. We are doing everything we can to represent our country well."

In the final away match of Group 4 in League C, our team drew 1-1 with Montenegro. In the 54th minute, Mana Mollayeva opened the scoring, but Montenegro equalized with a penalty in the 90+2 minute.

Azerbaijan will play its final game at home against Lithuania on May 30

Aytaj Sahed
Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Where does Qarabag rank in Europe?
11 April 18:30
Football

Where does Qarabag rank in Europe?

The positions of Azerbaijani clubs in Europe, according to the IFFHS world club rankings, have been revealed
Tonali under fresh scrutiny as Italian authorities probe new illegal betting scandal
11 April 17:21
Football

Tonali under fresh scrutiny as Italian authorities probe new illegal betting scandal

Sandro Tonali is once again under investigation in connection with a new case of suspected illegal betting

Former national team head coach joins Coaches Committee
11 April 17:00
Football

Former national team head coach joins Coaches Committee

Former head coach of the Azerbaijan national team, Asgar Abdullayev, has returned to AFFA’s Coaches Committee
Salah to stay at Liverpool for two more years – VIDEO
11 April 16:47
Football

Salah to stay at Liverpool for two more years – VIDEO

Mohamed Salah has extended his contract with Liverpool
Qarabag holds dominant record ahead of Premier League clash
11 April 15:53
Football

Qarabag holds dominant record ahead of Premier League clash

Today marks the start of Matchday 30 in the Misli Premier League, and the opening game features a showdown between Sabail and Qarabag
Sabah President: "Aliyar Agayev is on the field and may not see the episode, so why doesn't VAR see it?" - VIDEO
11 April 15:00
Football

Sabah President: "Aliyar Agayev is on the field and may not see the episode, so why doesn't VAR see it?" - VIDEO

"I have great respect for Aliyar Agayev. I have been in football for 7 years, I have not had a conversation or dialogue with him so far"

Most read

Lautaro Martinez becomes Inter's all-time top scorer
9 April 09:21
Football

Lautaro Martinez becomes Inter's all-time top scorer

Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez has set a new club record in the UEFA Champions League
Europa League quarterfinals kick off: Lazio in away, Tottenham and Lyon host tough challenges
10 April 10:31
Football

Europa League quarterfinals kick off: Lazio in away, Tottenham and Lyon host tough challenges

Four exciting matches are set to take place in the first leg of the competition
Top 10 goalkeepers in the world - RANKING
9 April 14:35
Football

Top 10 goalkeepers in the world - RANKING

Gianluigi Donnarumma of PSG tops the list with an impressive performance rating
New Champions League record set by Arsenal
9 April 09:36
Football

New Champions League record set by Arsenal

Arsenal extended their unbeaten run in the UEFA Champions League to seven matches