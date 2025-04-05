Azerbaijani national football team player: “We are very happy that we won, but this is not the end yet”

“We are very happy that we won, but this is not the end yet”.

It was told by Sevinj Jafarzade, a football player of the Azerbaijani women's national team, to Idman.biz.

She shared her impressions of the away game against the Lithuanian national team (2:0) within the group stage of the UEFA Nations League: “The fan support in Lithuania was amazing. I would like to thank each of our fans for coming to our game and supporting us. We are very happy that we made them, our people, and our families experience the joy of victory.

We must continue on our path. Although some of our losses in the squad have caused some difficulties, we are trying not to let them feel it.

I dedicate the victory to our teammate Kristina Bakaradze. Kristina will not be with us in the coming months due to a serious injury. However, we will fight in her place and try to do our best to win.”

The team captain emphasized that the next match will not be easy either: “In three days we will play against the Montenegro team away. Since it is two consecutive away matches, it creates certain difficulties, but I think we will be able to overcome it. Our opponent is very strong, and also plays at home. Despite this, we will be fully prepared for the game.”

Azerbaijan national team, which is in Group 4 of League C, will play its next match against the Montenegro team away on April 8.

