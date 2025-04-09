Azerbaijani national team player: “The penalty decision against us wasn’t correct”

“I don’t think awarding a penalty against us was the right decision.”

Idman.biz reports that Azerbaijan women’s national team defender Nigar Mirzaliyeva made this statement in an interview with Report.az, sharing her thoughts on the 1:1 away draw against Montenegro in the UEFA Nations League group stage.

The 22-year-old defender expressed her disappointment over the late equalizer:

“We’re really upset that we lost the win in the final moments. This wasn’t the result we had hoped for. Our goal was to win. We were leading 1-0, but in the end, the referee awarded a penalty to our opponent and the score was equalized. In our next match at home against Lithuania, we aim for a big win and to finish top of the group.”

Speaking specifically about the penalty awarded in the dying minutes of the game, she added:

“I haven’t rewatched the moment yet, but everyone agrees that the ball first touched the opponent’s hand and only then ours. In my opinion, it wasn’t a correct decision.”

Both Montenegro and Azerbaijan currently share the top two spots in the group with 5 points each, while Lithuania remains without a point.

Idman.biz