The referees for the match between the Azerbaijani women's national football team and Montenegro have been announced.

Idman.biz reports, as reported by the UEFA press service.

The Nations League match to be held on April 8 will be officiated by referees from Andorra. Marta San Juan will be the main referee, Ainoa Fernandez and Luis Acosta will be her assistants. Antoine Schiaramonti will serve as the fourth official.

The match will start at 20:00 Baku time.

Idman.biz