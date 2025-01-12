12 January 2025
Ski Cup of Turkic-speaking countries will be held - PHOTO

12 January 2025 16:45
On February 17-20, with the support of the Organization of Turkic States and the organization of the Union of Ski Resorts of Turkic-Speaking States, the Ski Cup of Turkic-Speaking States will be held in the Amirsoy Mountain Resort of Uzbekistan.

This decision was made during the meeting between the Deputy Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States Mirvohid Azimov and the Chairman of the Union of Ski Resorts of Turkic Speaking States Rustam Najafov within the framework of the Ski Mountaineering World Cup held in Shahdag, Idman.biz reports.

The main goal of the competition is to promote the development of sports relations between Turkic-speaking countries, to expand joint cooperation and friendship, and to increase interest in winter sports.

Within the framework of the meeting, ideas were also exchanged on the development and expansion of the Union of Ski Resorts of Turkic-Speaking States in 2025, and the projects and measures to be implemented were discussed.

Idman.biz

