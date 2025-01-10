Gunel Badalova: "We are happy to open the international season in Shahdag"

"We are happy to open the international season in Shahdag."

It was said by General Secretary of Winter Sports Federation Gunel Badalova, Idman.biz reports.

He spoke about the importance of the Ski Mountaineering World Cup, which started today at the Shahdag Tourism Center: "130 athletes from 26 countries will compete in several types of ski mountaineering here. Interest in the World Cup is quite high. Shahdag has become a part of the international calendar, and it is very pleasant for us.

According to the Secretary General, the possibility of submitting an application for holding the European Championship in Shahdag in the coming years is being considered.

Idman.biz