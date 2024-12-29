Gliding on Dreams: New Chapter on Ice - PHOTOS

In Azerbaijan, not only traditional sports are flourishing, but programs once considered exotic for our country are also gaining ground.

The opening of the ice rink at the Heydar Aliyev Sports and Concert Complex has sparked increased interest in winter sports.

The facility hosts training sessions in ice hockey, curling, and figure skating. Operating for nearly two years, the rink is primarily used by children and teenagers, providing them with an opportunity to explore these exciting disciplines.

Dozens of young athletes are mastering the skills and techniques of these sports.

Dozens of young athletes are mastering the skills and techniques of these sports.

