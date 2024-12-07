7 December 2024
Vafa Bekarova: "This was a new date for Azerbaijan and our club" - INTERVIEW

Vafa Bekarova: "This was a new date for Azerbaijan and our club" - INTERVIEW

Interview of Vafa Bekarova, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ocag Sport club, to Idman.biz

- The athletes of your club competed in the international figure skating tournament Interclub Figure Skating in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan. How do you rate the competition?
- This tournament is very important for our club. The competition in Tashkent was a successful step both in terms of our athletes gaining experience and promoting the name of Azerbaijan in the international arena. The organization was also at a high level and our athletes showed their skills against strong opponents.

- For the first time, Azerbaijani figure skaters participated in an international competition. How would you rate the debut?
- Yes, this competition was a new date for Azerbaijan and our club. For the first time, our little figure skating athletes tested themselves at the international level. It was both a proud and educational experience for us. Our athletes demonstrated their potential and laid the foundation for future success in this field.

- How did you prepare for the tournament?
- ⁠Preparations included long and intense training. Our athletes underwent an intensive training program under the guidance of foreign experts. Improvement of technical skills, work on choreography and psychological preparation were in the focus of special attention. In addition, we also organized control exercises to familiarize yourself with the competition conditions.

- Among our representatives, Varvara Aleksandrova and Polina Oreshko won a silver medal in the competition of children. Are you satisfied with the result?
- ⁠Yes. Because our main goal was not only to win medals, but also for our athletes to gain experience on the international stage. Despite the debut, the performance we showed lived up to our expectations. Of course, there is still a lot of work to do and we aim to achieve higher results in the upcoming competitions.

- ⁠What kind of competitions await our athletes in order for such tournaments to become sustainable?
- More regional and international tournaments await us in the near future. By participating in these competitions, our athletes will become stronger technically and psychologically. In addition, we plan to develop special programs for training young athletes and ensure wide participation in this field. Our goal is to popularize this sport in our country and form a team that competes at the world level.

Banuchichek Huseynli
Idman.biz

