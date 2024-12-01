Azerbaijani figure skater wins gold

Vladimir Litvintsev, representing Azerbaijan, has won a gold medal at an international figure skating competition.

According to Idman.biz, Litvintsev competed in the Bosphorus Cup, held in Istanbul, Turkiye, from November 25 to 30.

Demonstrating exceptional skill in both the short and free programs, he earned a total of 225.41 points, securing first place among 12 competitors and taking home the gold medal.

Additionally, Azerbaijani junior skaters Sabina Aliyeva and Leyli Akhundova also represented the country in the event. Leyli Akhundova finished 26th with 106.24 points, while Sabina Aliyeva placed 27th with 106.12 points.

