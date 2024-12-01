1 December 2024
EN

Azerbaijani figure skater wins gold

Winter sports
News
1 December 2024 09:00
17
Azerbaijani figure skater wins gold

Vladimir Litvintsev, representing Azerbaijan, has won a gold medal at an international figure skating competition.

According to Idman.biz, Litvintsev competed in the Bosphorus Cup, held in Istanbul, Turkiye, from November 25 to 30.

Demonstrating exceptional skill in both the short and free programs, he earned a total of 225.41 points, securing first place among 12 competitors and taking home the gold medal.

Additionally, Azerbaijani junior skaters Sabina Aliyeva and Leyli Akhundova also represented the country in the event. Leyli Akhundova finished 26th with 106.24 points, while Sabina Aliyeva placed 27th with 106.12 points.

Idman.biz

Related news

Azerbaijani figure skater wins first place at Bosphorus Cup
30 November 10:10
Winter sports

Azerbaijani figure skater wins first place at Bosphorus Cup

Azerbaijani skater Vladimir Litvintsev has delivered a stellar performance
Nargiz Suleymanova: “I’ve worked for years to represent the Azerbaijani national team”
29 November 14:38
Winter sports

Nargiz Suleymanova: “I’ve worked for years to represent the Azerbaijani national team”

Figure skater Nargiz Suleymanova, who lives in Canada and represents Azerbaijan’s national team, shared her journey in an interview
Azerbaijani figure skaters continue competing at the Bosphorus Cup
28 November 14:40
Winter sports

Azerbaijani figure skaters continue competing at the Bosphorus Cup

In the girls’ singles category, Leyli Akhundova and Sabina Aliyeva, performed their short programs
Figure skaters from Ojag Sports Club train for their first international competition – PHOTO
27 November 17:15
Winter sports

Figure skaters from Ojag Sports Club train for their first international competition – PHOTO

The young figure skaters of Ojag Sports Club have completed their test practices ahead of their first international competition
Vafa Bakarova: "We want to host international figure skating competitions in Baku in the future"
27 November 17:02
Winter sports

Vafa Bakarova: "We want to host international figure skating competitions in Baku in the future"

The club's young figure skaters are currently preparing for a competition in Tashkent
16th place in the debut of Azerbaijani figure skater
24 November 13:23
Winter sports

16th place in the debut of Azerbaijani figure skater

Azerbaijani athlete Nargiz Suleymanova took part in the PGE Warsaw Cup international figure skating competition held in Warsaw, Poland

Most read

Nominees announced for the FIFA Puskás Award 2024 – VIDEO
29 November 10:56
Football

Nominees announced for the FIFA Puskás Award 2024 – VIDEO

Qarabag player Yassine Benzia's stunning goal was nominated
Juninho on Red Star Belgrade’s radar for potential transfer
28 November 15:27
Football

Juninho on Red Star Belgrade’s radar for potential transfer

Scouts from Red Star plan to attend today’s Europa League Group Stage match between Qarabag and Lyon
Legends' El Clásico - Stunning Goal by Ronaldinho - VIDEO
28 November 23:47
Football

Legends' El Clásico - Stunning Goal by Ronaldinho - VIDEO

A special match between legendary players of Barcelona and Real Madrid took place, delivering a nostalgic El Clásico showdown
UEFA Europa League 5th round predictions for Qarabag vs Lyon
28 November 16:34
Football

UEFA Europa League 5th round predictions for Qarabag vs Lyon

Predictions from various foreign sports outlets suggest a tough challenge for the Azerbaijani champions