Nargiz Suleymanova: “I’ve worked for years to represent the Azerbaijani national team”

igure skater Nargiz Suleymanova, who lives in Canada and represents Azerbaijan’s national team, shared her journey in an interview with AZERTAC.

Idman.biz presents the interview:

- Could you start by telling us a bit about yourself?

- I was born on September 6, 2004, in Mühlhausen, Germany. I’m currently pursuing a professional career in figure skating.

- What inspired you to start figure skating?

- When I was a child, I suddenly felt drawn to figure skating. My mother and I often watched figure skating competitions on TV. One day, I told her I wanted to learn how to skate. The very next day, she enrolled me in a sports club in Cologne.

- You began your professional career in 2010 and competed internationally under the German flag until 2021. However, you then took a three-year break and moved to Canada. Why did you take this break, and what were you doing during that time?

- The reason for my break was my dream of competing under the Azerbaijani flag. To switch federations, the International Skating Union (ISU) requires athletes to refrain from competing for two years. I’m immensely grateful to the Azerbaijan Winter Sports Federation for supporting me and helping make this dream a reality. I moved to Canada to train with my coaches, who provided me with better opportunities at their training club.

- You didn’t skate at all for two years. How did you decide to restart your career?

- Yes, I stayed away from skating for two full years, focusing on my education at a gymnasium, which I graduated from with high marks. However, I didn’t completely abandon training during my free time.

- What challenges did you face returning to the ice after a long break?

- Of course, it was a bit difficult to step back onto the ice after such a long break. But now, I’m training with even more enthusiasm because I’m representing my homeland, Azerbaijan.

- Despite living in Germany, you worked hard to represent Azerbaijan and eventually succeeded. Why was competing for Azerbaijan so important to you?

- I’ve worked for years to achieve this because of my deep love for my homeland.

- You represented Azerbaijan for the first time at an international competition held in Warsaw, Poland, from November 20–24. You finished 16th out of 26 athletes, scoring 135.15 points. What were your impressions of your debut?

- It was my first competition representing the Azerbaijani national team, and naturally, I felt nervous. But I tried to stay composed and deliver a respectable performance.

- How do you see the future of figure skating in Azerbaijan?

- I believe the future of figure skating in Azerbaijan is bright. The Azerbaijan Winter Sports Federation is putting a lot of effort into developing this sport.

- What do you enjoy most about skating?

- Skating is my passion—it feels like my whole life revolves around it. Even as a child, after practice, it was hard to get me off the ice.

- Do you have any strategies to manage stress and anxiety during competitions?

- I try not to overthink. Instead, I focus entirely on my performance, aiming to deliver a beautiful performance that captivates the audience.

- At 13, you were compared to the legendary Katarina Witt. How did that feel?

- Growing up in Germany, I always aspired to be a star like Katarina Witt. Hearing such comparisons was an honor, and they even made a short film about it.

- What advice would you give to those interested in figure skating?

- If you’re passionate about skating, don’t be afraid to give it a try. I’m sure you’ll enjoy it immensely.

- What’s next for you, and what are your main goals for the future?

- I’m currently preparing for an international competition in Zagreb, Croatia, where I aim to achieve even better results. My ultimate goals are the European Championships, the World Championships, and finally, the Olympic Games. I’ll do my best to raise the Azerbaijani flag high on the global stage.

Idman.biz