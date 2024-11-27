Vafa Bakarova: "We want to host international figure skating competitions in Baku in the future"

"We hope our team will be able to showcase their best performance," said Vafa Bakarova, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Ojaj Sport club, in an interview with Idman.biz.

She mentioned that the club's young figure skaters are currently preparing for a competition in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan. "Our athletes are still very young, and this will be their first competition. Six of our figure skaters will represent our country in the tournament. Today, a training session is being held in preparation. In the future, we would like to host such international competitions in Baku."

According to her, Ojag Sport has been developing figure skating for almost a year: "We already have 50 athletes, and it is a proud moment for us to take young children to international competitions."

The team held a trial practice today at the Heydar Aliyev Sports and Concert Complex's ice arena.

Aytaj Sahed

Idman.biz