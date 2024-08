Riga Cup tournament will be held in Latvia within the framework of the Junior Grand Prix of Figure Skating.

Azerbaijani national team will travel to the Baltic country with one athlete, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijan will be represented in the girls' competition. Leyli Akhundova will enter the Riga arena. She was among 37 athletes booked for the competition.

The tournament will be held on August 28-31.

Idman.biz