Azerbaijani figure skaters will participate in the international tournament to be held in the Netherlands.

Idman.biz reports that the dance duet consisting of Adrienne Carhartt and Alexander Kolosovsky will compete in the Candidates Cup.

They will start the competition organized in Tilburg on February 22 with an artistic dance. Azerbaijan’s representatives will perform a free dance the next day.

It should be noted that 15 duets will compete in the competition.

