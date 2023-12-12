For the first time, winter sports training is held in Gusar, Japan - VIDEO

Training for the development of winter sports has started for the first time at the Gusar Olympic Sports Complex.

Idman.biz informs that preparations for the mogul type of mountain skiing are being conducted under the leadership of Japanese specialist Zunko Hosino.

For now, they are doing physical work. Practical studies are carried out at the Mountain Ski Resort in the Shahdag Tourism Center.

It should be noted that Zunko Hosino participated in the Sochi-2014 and Beijing-2022 Winter Olympic Games, and won a silver medal at the 2020 World Cup. The lady finished her sports career in 2022 at the age of 33.

Idman.biz