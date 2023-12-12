12 December 2023
EN

For the first time, winter sports training is held in Gusar, Japan - VIDEO

Winter sports
News
12 December 2023 15:10
For the first time, winter sports training is held in Gusar, Japan - VIDEO

Training for the development of winter sports has started for the first time at the Gusar Olympic Sports Complex.

Idman.biz informs that preparations for the mogul type of mountain skiing are being conducted under the leadership of Japanese specialist Zunko Hosino.

For now, they are doing physical work. Practical studies are carried out at the Mountain Ski Resort in the Shahdag Tourism Center.

It should be noted that Zunko Hosino participated in the Sochi-2014 and Beijing-2022 Winter Olympic Games, and won a silver medal at the 2020 World Cup. The lady finished her sports career in 2022 at the age of 33.

Idman.biz

Related news

Azerbaijani figure skater won gold medal in Istanbul - PHOTO
3 December 12:41
Winter sports

Azerbaijani figure skater won gold medal in Istanbul - PHOTO

Azerbaijani figure skater Vladimir Litvintsev took the first place
Azerbaijani figure skater was 11th in Turkiye
2 December 15:25
Winter sports

Azerbaijani figure skater was 11th in Turkiye

The International Figure Skating Tournament "Bosphorus Istanbul Cup 2023" was held in Turkiye
Figure skater of Azerbaijan was ranked 5th in the Grand Prix
23 October 12:01
Winter sports

Figure skater of Azerbaijan was ranked 5th in the Grand Prix

"Skate America" Grand Prix of figure skating was held in the USA
Azerbaijan will host an İnternational Ski Mountaineering Competition
16 October 12:59
Winter sports

Azerbaijan will host an İnternational Ski Mountaineering Competition

In 2024, Azerbaijan will host the Plenary Assembly of the International Ski Mountaineering Federation (ISMF) and the International Ski Mountaineering Competition

Most read

European Taekwondo Championship: Azerbaijani player won a bronze medal
11 December 11:10
Taekwondo

European Taekwondo Championship: Azerbaijani player won a bronze medal

Azerbaijani taekwondo player Zemfira Hasanzade won a bronze medal in the European U-21 Championship
The winners of the Azerbaijan Cup have been determined
9 December 19:41
Table tennis

The winners of the Azerbaijan Cup have been determined

Azerbaijan Table Tennis Cup has been concluded
Did Hamilton present the award to Baku? - PHOTO
10 December 15:48
Formula 1

Did Hamilton present the award to Baku? - PHOTO

An interesting incident happened after the gala evening of the International Automobile Federation (FIA) organized in Baku
Gala show called "Flames of the Ojag" - PHOTO
9 December 19:59
Gymnastics

Gala show called "Flames of the Ojag" - PHOTO

Gala show called "Flames of the Ojag" was held in the National Gymnastics Arena in connection with the 10th anniversary of the "Ojag Sport" Club