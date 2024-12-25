25 December 2024
Weightlifting Federation concludes year-end ceremony - PHOTO

25 December 2024 09:14
Weightlifting Federation concludes year-end ceremony - PHOTO

The Azerbaijan Weightlifting Federation (AAF) held a ceremony to conclude the year and celebrate its achievements.

Idman.biz reports that the event commenced with the playing of the Azerbaijani National Anthem, followed by a moment of silence in honor of martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country’s territorial integrity.

The opening speech was delivered by the President of AAF, Kamran Nabizade. Highlighting the significant achievements in 2024, Nabizade emphasized the state’s unwavering support for sports development and reaffirmed ambitious goals for the weightlifting discipline. He expressed confidence that the accomplishments of this year would continue in the future.

Subsequently, AAF Vice-President Firdovsi Umudov took the floor, recalling the visits of the Presidents of the International and European Weightlifting Federations to Azerbaijan this year. Umudov noted that hosting the European Weightlifting Academy was a result of professional international collaborations with these organizations.

The event also recognized outstanding athletes and coaches for their contributions in 2024.
Dadash Dadashbayli, the national team leader who became the European champion and won a silver medal at the World Championships, was named the Athlete of the Year.

Asif Mammadov, the national team’s senior coach, received the Coach of the Year award for his instrumental role in preparing the athletes.
Makhty Makkayev, the head coach of the national team, was honored for his effective contributions to the Federation’s activities.
Shamsi Safarli, the personal coach of Dadash Dadashbayli, was awarded for his services in developing weightlifting in Azerbaijan.
The event reflected a successful year and set the stage for further growth and achievements in 2025.

