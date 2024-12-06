Firdovsi Umudov: "This is the beginning of a responsible journey" - INTERVIEW

6 December 2024
Firdovsi Umudov, Vice President of the Azerbaijan Weightlifting Federation, spoke to Idman.biz about Azerbaijan's recent achievements in weightlifting and the establishment of the European Weightlifting Academy in the country.

- What were the key discussions during the International Weightlifting Federation's (IWF) Executive Committee meeting in Manama, Bahrain?

- The meeting was significant for Azerbaijani sports, as it marked a historic decision. Together with Mariana Vasileva, Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, and Kamran Nabizade, President of the Azerbaijan Weightlifting Federation, we presented Azerbaijan’s candidacy for the establishment of the European Weightlifting Academy. Our proposal sparked great interest and was ultimately approved. This is not just a victory for Azerbaijan’s weightlifting but also the beginning of a responsible journey.

The IWF leadership is also taking important steps for the sport's global development, such as improving coaching licensing procedures. Expanding weightlifting's reach worldwide naturally leads to better results.

- *What does the establishment of the Academy mean for weightlifting in Azerbaijan?

- Decisions like this aren’t made overnight. Earning the right to host the European Weightlifting Academy required building trust at the highest levels. The global recognition of President Ilham Aliyev’s support for sports has played a key role in this achievement. International sports officials are well aware of Azerbaijan's dedication to athletics.

The Academy will serve as a vital hub for developing athletes and specialists. It will host international coaching courses, licensing seminars, lectures, and specialized training. Experts from various countries will visit Azerbaijan, facilitating knowledge exchange. This Academy will be a crucial center for refining local athletes and professionals.

Globally, there will be only five such academies, and Azerbaijan will represent Europe. Its benefits will become even clearer once operations begin.

- When will the Academy begin its work?

- We are ready to start now. The facilities at ASK Arena and our Shuvalan base are fully equipped to host events and training sessions. Discussions with the IWF about operational details are ongoing, and we’ll keep the public informed as plans progress.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz

