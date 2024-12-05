5 December 2024
Deputy Minister: “The establishment of the IWF European Training Center in Baku will boost weightlifting development in our country”

"I believe that the operation of the center in Baku will significantly contribute to the development of weightlifting in our country."

Idman.biz reports this was stated by Mariana Vasileva, Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, in an interview with Report.

She spoke about the decision to grant Azerbaijan the right to host the International Weightlifting Federation's (IWF) European International Training Center (BTC).

Vasileva noted that this decision offers great opportunities not only for the continent but also for Azerbaijan's weightlifting: "As you know, during the meeting of the IWF Executive Committee in Manama, Bahrain, a decision was made that will benefit our country. The joint efforts of the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Azerbaijan Weightlifting Federation played a role in the nomination and presentation process. After a detailed and interesting presentation by the federation, the International Weightlifting Federation awarded Azerbaijan the status of the only European Weightlifting Center. This is not only a testament to our country's sports reputation globally but also a demonstration of trust. This decision brings great opportunities, not only for the continent but also for Azerbaijan's weightlifting."

She congratulated the sports community on this achievement: "I believe that the center’s operation in Baku will play an important role in the development of weightlifting in our country. I thank everyone involved in the nomination process and congratulate the sports community, especially the Azerbaijan Weightlifting Federation, on this selection."

