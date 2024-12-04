Historic achievement: European Weightlifting Academy to be established in Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan has achieved a historic milestone in weightlifting by securing the establishment of the European Weightlifting Academy in the country.

According to Idman.biz, the decision was announced during the International Weightlifting Federation’s (IWF) Congress held on December 4 in Bahrain. The presentation of Azerbaijan's candidacy, delivered by Turab Teymurov from the Azerbaijan Weightlifting Federation (AAF), captivated attendees.

The Azerbaijani delegation included Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Mariana Vasileva, AAF President Kamran Nabizade, and Vice-President Firdovsi Umudov. During the presentation, delegates were introduced to Azerbaijan’s rich history, tourism potential, modern infrastructure, extensive experience in hosting international events, and notable sports achievements. Special attention was given to the government’s unwavering support for sports, spearheaded by President Ilham Aliyev. A video showcasing these highlights was met with applause, and Azerbaijan was officially congratulated as the host country for the academy.

IWF President Mohammed Jaloud and other officials commended Azerbaijan’s dedication to sports and wished the academy success.

The European Weightlifting Academy will provide international coaching courses, licensing seminars, officiating workshops, and specialized training programs for athletes, referees, and technical staff. It will also welcome participants from Europe and nearby regions, with the academy to be based at the ASK Arena in Baku.

This recognition places Azerbaijan among an elite group, as only five such academies will be established worldwide. Other host nations include China (Asia), Egypt (Africa), Cuba (Americas), and Samoa (Oceania).

Additionally, the congress addressed reports from IWF committees, presentations from commercial partners, and approved proposed amendments to the IWF Constitution through a general vote.

