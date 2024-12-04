4 December 2024
EN

Historic achievement: European Weightlifting Academy to be established in Azerbaijan

Weightlifting
News
4 December 2024 22:00
6
Historic achievement: European Weightlifting Academy to be established in Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan has achieved a historic milestone in weightlifting by securing the establishment of the European Weightlifting Academy in the country.

According to Idman.biz, the decision was announced during the International Weightlifting Federation’s (IWF) Congress held on December 4 in Bahrain. The presentation of Azerbaijan's candidacy, delivered by Turab Teymurov from the Azerbaijan Weightlifting Federation (AAF), captivated attendees.

The Azerbaijani delegation included Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Mariana Vasileva, AAF President Kamran Nabizade, and Vice-President Firdovsi Umudov. During the presentation, delegates were introduced to Azerbaijan’s rich history, tourism potential, modern infrastructure, extensive experience in hosting international events, and notable sports achievements. Special attention was given to the government’s unwavering support for sports, spearheaded by President Ilham Aliyev. A video showcasing these highlights was met with applause, and Azerbaijan was officially congratulated as the host country for the academy.

IWF President Mohammed Jaloud and other officials commended Azerbaijan’s dedication to sports and wished the academy success.

The European Weightlifting Academy will provide international coaching courses, licensing seminars, officiating workshops, and specialized training programs for athletes, referees, and technical staff. It will also welcome participants from Europe and nearby regions, with the academy to be based at the ASK Arena in Baku.

This recognition places Azerbaijan among an elite group, as only five such academies will be established worldwide. Other host nations include China (Asia), Egypt (Africa), Cuba (Americas), and Samoa (Oceania).

Additionally, the congress addressed reports from IWF committees, presentations from commercial partners, and approved proposed amendments to the IWF Constitution through a general vote.

Idman.biz

Related news

Russia's weightlifters set to return to international competitions
17:12
Weightlifting

Russia's weightlifters set to return to international competitions

After being excluded from most competitions by various sports federations, Russian weightlifters could make their comeback to the international arena
Azerbaijan bids to become Europe’s weightlifting training hub - PHOTO
09:00
Weightlifting

Azerbaijan bids to become Europe’s weightlifting training hub - PHOTO

On December 3, the International Weightlifting Federation’s (IWF) Executive Committee convened in Manama, Bahrain, to discuss key initiatives, including the establishment of International Training Centers in various countries
Russia withdraws from World Championship
12 November 14:38
Weightlifting

Russia withdraws from World Championship

The application deadline for participation ended on November 6
Former Azerbaijan Weighlifting Federation President dies
11 November 14:35
Weightlifting

Former Azerbaijan Weighlifting Federation President dies

This information was released by Federation's press service
Dadash Dadashbeyli has not lost hope: "I continue my claim"
9 November 15:30
Weightlifting

Dadash Dadashbeyli has not lost hope: "I continue my claim"

"We have started preparations for a month"
Azerbaijani weightlifter clinches silver and two bronze
3 November 09:00
Weightlifting

Azerbaijani weightlifter clinches silver and two bronze

The Azerbaijani national team has earned more medals at the European Youth and U23 Weightlifting Championships in Raszyn, Poland

Most read

Azerbaijan women's national team faces Russia in Friendly match
2 December 10:10
Football

Azerbaijan women's national team faces Russia in Friendly match

The game will take place in Sochi as part of a training camp
Clashes strike at Guinea Cup match: Nearly 100 fans dead - VIDEO
2 December 10:18
World football

Clashes strike at Guinea Cup match: Nearly 100 fans dead - VIDEO

A tragic incident occurred during the Guinea Cup football match between Nzerekore and Labe
Historic low for Man City: Four consecutive EPL losses after 16 years
2 December 09:10
World football

Historic low for Man City: Four consecutive EPL losses after 16 years

For the first time in 16 years, Manchester City has recorded four consecutive losses

Lyon's Georges Mikautadze robbed at gunpoint after scoring brace against Qarabag
2 December 16:36
Football

Lyon's Georges Mikautadze robbed at gunpoint after scoring brace against Qarabag

The police have launched a search for the perpetrators