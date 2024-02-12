Nazila Ismayilova finished her performance at the European Championship - 3rd place in the group

The European Weightlifting Championship, held in Sofia, the capital of Bulgaria, has started.

Idman.biz reports that Nazila Ismayilova was the first in the Azerbaijan national team.

She competed in group B of the 45 kg weight category.

Ismayilova showed a total of 128 kg (58+70) and was 3rd in group B.

Nazila's place in the final ranking will be known after the performances in group A of this weight class.

It should be noted that the championship, in which 402 athletes (202 men + 200 women) from 43 countries will participate, will continue until February 20.

