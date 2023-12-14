14 December 2023
EN

National coach: "We expected that gold medal from Dadashbeyli"

Weightlifting
News
14 December 2023 12:11
National coach: "We expected that gold medal from Dadashbeyli"

"We expected a gold medal from Dadash Dadashbeyli."

Emil Aliyev, head coach of the Azerbaijan national weightlifting team, told Idman.biz.

He evaluated the championship of the team leader Dadash Dadashbeyli (109 kg) at the Grand Prix held in Qatar. Aliyev expressed his satisfaction with the athlete on the podium as well as other athletes: "We prepared for the first place with Dadashbeyli. He corrected himself. We all expected it. The performance of Azerbaijani athletes who did not win awards cannot be called unsuccessful. Nazila Ismayilova and Ali Shukurlu achieved their best results in this competition. They increased their personal results. Omar Javadov's performance is also not bad. But he could not prepare well for this tournament. We expected a better result from Omar."

The experienced specialist called 2023 a successful year for his team: "We won medals in every competition. We became the European champion and the world second among teenagers. We won a silver medal in the youth continental championship. In adults, our athlete climbed to the third step of the podium in the world championship. We are returning from the last Grand Prix with a gold medal. I think these are all great results. The year was successful for the weightlifting family."

It should be noted that Nazila Ismayilova (49 kg) was 19th, Omar Javadov (73 kg) was 10th, and Ali Shukurlu (102 kg) was 8th in the Grand Prix.

Emin Aga
Idman.biz

