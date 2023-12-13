Azerbaijan Weightlifting Cup will be held in Shuvalan Heavy Athletics Center.

Idman.biz reports that more than a hundred athletes who meet the standards set by the current regulations of cities and regions, sports societies, clubs, and sports centers and who have passed medical examination will compete in the competition to be held on December 16-17.

Athletes who will perform successfully will be included in the team that will participate in the European Championship, which is a qualification for the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games.

Idman.biz