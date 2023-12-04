4 December 2023
EN

"Khari Byul Byul Shusha" against the outsider

Volleyball
News
4 December 2023 11:15
"Khari Byul Byul Shusha" against the outsider

Today, the next match of the Azerbaijan championship among men's volleyball players will be held.

Idman.biz reports that "Khari Byul Byul Shusha" will face MOIK.

Ziya Rajabov's team, which defeated "Neftchi" 2 days ago, can beat the outsider and take the second place. "Army" are looking for the first victory or points.

High League
December 4
19:00. MOIC - "Khari Byul Byul Shusha"
Baku. The gym of "Murov Az Terminal".

Azerrail

3

3

0

9-2

273-233

8

Murov AZ Terminal

3

2

1

6-6

283-276

5

Khari Byul Byul Lachin

2

1

1

5-3

183-174

4

Neftchi

4

1

3

7-9

360-358

4

Khari Byul Byul Shusha

1

1

0

3-1

100-81

3

MOIK

3

0

3

0-9

152-229

0

Idman.biz

Related news

The Azerbaijan national team left for Georgia to play against Ukraine
12:04
Volleyball

The Azerbaijan national team left for Georgia to play against Ukraine

The winner of the competition will qualify for the final stage of EURO-2024
Azerbaijan High League: A flying start from "Khari Bulbul Shusha"
2 December 21:52
Volleyball

Azerbaijan High League: A flying start from "Khari Bulbul Shusha"

"Khari Byul Byul Shusha" started the Azerbaijan High League with a victory
"Murov Az Terminal" won the tie-break
1 December 19:42
Volleyball

"Murov Az Terminal" won the tie-break

Today, the next match of the Azerbaijan Championship among men's volleyball players was held
Azerbaijani team capitan had a health problem
1 December 15:21
Volleyball

Azerbaijani team capitan had a health problem

He was taken directly to the hospital from the airport
Victor with a clean sheet from "Azerrail"
29 November 17:46
Volleyball

Victor with a clean sheet from "Azerrail"

The third round of the Azerbaijan Championship among women's volleyball players has been concluded
Leader vs "Neftchi"
29 November 17:31
Volleyball

Leader vs "Neftchi"

Today, the next match of the Azerbaijan Championship among men's volleyball players will be held

Most read

Gold medals from the Azerbaijani wrestlers - PHOTO
2 December 15:21
Wrestling

Gold medals from the Azerbaijani wrestlers - PHOTO

The Azerbaijani national team in Greco-Roman wrestling won another gold medal at the World Military Championship held in Baku
Azerbaijan is the group leader
1 December 23:12
Women's football

Azerbaijan is the group leader

As a result of this success, the team managed to advance to the B division.
Georgian scout: "Huseyn Gaflaov's talent is not far behind American basketball players"
1 December 15:13
Basketball

Georgian scout: "Huseyn Gaflaov's talent is not far behind American basketball players"

"I witnessed how perfectly he developed in several matches"
Khetag Gazyumov: "That's why I fully trusted the team to Hasanov"
1 December 19:13
Wrestling

Khetag Gazyumov: "That's why I fully trusted the team to Hasanov"

"First of all, I would like to mention Jabrayil Hasanov and thank him for his quality work with the national team in this World Championship"