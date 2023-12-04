"Khari Byul Byul Shusha" against the outsider

Today, the next match of the Azerbaijan championship among men's volleyball players will be held.
Idman.biz reports that "Khari Byul Byul Shusha" will face MOIK.
Ziya Rajabov's team, which defeated "Neftchi" 2 days ago, can beat the outsider and take the second place. "Army" are looking for the first victory or points.
High League
December 4
19:00. MOIC - "Khari Byul Byul Shusha"
Baku. The gym of "Murov Az Terminal".
|
Azerrail
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
9-2
|
273-233
|
8
|
Murov AZ Terminal
|
3
|
2
|
1
|
6-6
|
283-276
|
5
|
Khari Byul Byul Lachin
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
5-3
|
183-174
|
4
|
Neftchi
|
4
|
1
|
3
|
7-9
|
360-358
|
4
|
Khari Byul Byul Shusha
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
3-1
|
100-81
|
3
|
MOIK
|
3
|
0
|
3
|
0-9
|
152-229
|
0
Idman.biz