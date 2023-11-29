The Azerbaijani referee was assigned to the game of "Galatasaray".

Azerbaijan's international level volleyball referees received new appointments from the European Volleyball Confederation (CEV).

Idman.biz reports that Fuad Hajiyev will manage the match of the 1/8 final stage of the CEV Cup today.

He will be the second referee in the match between Serbian "Zeleznicar" and Italian "Chieri 76" clubs among women's volleyball players.

On November 30, Zaur Hajiyev will be the first judge in the 1/8 final stage of the Challenge Cup among women's volleyball players. He will arbitrate the match between "Galatasaray" (Turkiye) and "Wiesbaden" (Germany).

