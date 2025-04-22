22 April 2025
FINAL: Azerrail secures dominant 3-0 victory in first match – PHOTO

22 April 2025 17:10
The final stage of the Men’s Volleyball High League kicked off today.

Azerrail faced off against Murov Az Terminal at the Ministry of Youth and Sports Volleyball Center, Idman.biz reports.

The defending champions delivered a commanding performance, winning the match in straight sets — 3:0. With this result, Azerrail took a confident step toward defending their title.

High League Final – 1st Game
April 22

15:00. Azerrail – Murov Az Terminal: 3:0

Set scores: 25:19, 25:17, 25:18

Volleyball Center of the Ministry of Youth and Sports

The second match between the two sides will take place on April 25.

Idman.biz

