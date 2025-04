Azerbaijani volleyball player Yelyzaveta Ruban has been named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the second match in the final series of the Romanian Championship.

After losing the first match to Voluntari (2-3), Ruban's team, Alba, managed to bounce back and defeat their opponents, Idman.biz reports.

The team won with a 3-1 score, and Ruban showcased her high performance by scoring 26 points.

The final series is now tied 1-1.

