Azerbaijani volleyball player Polina Rahimova is showing productive play in Brazil.

Her team, Osasco, defeated Brasilia Volley 3:0 in the final match of the regular championship, Idman.biz reports.

Rahimova scored 26 points in the match and was remembered for seven successful blocks.

Having finished the regular championship in third place, play-offs await Osasco.

Idman.biz