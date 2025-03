Azerbaijani volleyball player Polina Rahimova delivered another impressive performance in the Brazilian championship.

Her team, Osasco, achieved a dominant 3-0 victory over Mackenzie in the 21st round, Idman.biz reports.

Rahimova was the top scorer of the match, collecting 20 points.

The team remains in third place in the regular championship, trailing the leaders, Praia, by just two points.

