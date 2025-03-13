13 March 2025
CEV counts on Mikhail Frishman once again

The European Volleyball Confederation (CEV) has once again entrusted Mikhail Frishman, the International Relations Specialist at the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation's Communication Department, with an important role.

Frishman will evaluate the performance of referees during the second-leg match of the CEV Cup semifinals between THY (Turkiye) and Novara (Italy), featuring women's volleyball teams, Idman.biz reports.

The match, which will take place today in Istanbul, will be officiated by Serbian Darko Savic and Spanish Gloria Souto Jimenez.

The first match between the teams ended with a victory for the Italian side, who won 3-0.

