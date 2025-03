The schedule for the next round of the Men's Volleyball High League has been announced.

All three matches of the 14th round will take place on March 5, Idman.biz reports.

The games will be held at the MYS Volleyball Center.

High League

Men's Volleyball

March 5

14th Round

14:00. MOIK vs. Azerrail

16:00. Murov Az Terminal vs. Xilasedici

18:00. Neftchi vs. Ganclar

Idman.biz