Azerrail defeated, Murov Az Terminal triumphant

Today, the third round of the Men's Volleyball High League concluded.
Two matches were played on the second day of the round, Idman.biz reports.
The leaders ended the round with victories. Xilasedici defeated Azerrail in a tense match.
The final match of 2024 took place in Sumgayit, where Gencler couldn't withstand the challenge from Murov Az Terminal.
On the first day of the round, Neftchi won against MOİK 3-0 (25:12, 25:19, 25:18).
High League (Men's)
Round III
December 18
15:00 - Xilasedici vs. Azerrail - 3:1 (19:25, 25:23, 25:18, 26:24)
FHN Sports Hall
16:00 - Gencler vs. Murov Az Terminal - 0:3 (14:25, 14:25, 13:25)
Sumgayit Olympic Sports Complex
