18 December 2024
EN

Azerrail defeated, Murov Az Terminal triumphant

Volleyball
News
18 December 2024 17:54
19
Azerrail defeated, Murov Az Terminal triumphant

Today, the third round of the Men's Volleyball High League concluded.

Two matches were played on the second day of the round, Idman.biz reports.

The leaders ended the round with victories. Xilasedici defeated Azerrail in a tense match.

The final match of 2024 took place in Sumgayit, where Gencler couldn't withstand the challenge from Murov Az Terminal.

On the first day of the round, Neftchi won against MOİK 3-0 (25:12, 25:19, 25:18).

High League (Men's)
Round III
December 18
15:00 - Xilasedici vs. Azerrail - 3:1 (19:25, 25:23, 25:18, 26:24)
FHN Sports Hall
16:00 - Gencler vs. Murov Az Terminal - 0:3 (14:25, 14:25, 13:25)
Sumgayit Olympic Sports Complex

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

AVF Official attends CEV Board Meeting - PHOTO
15:30
Volleyball

AVF Official attends CEV Board Meeting - PHOTO

The European Volleyball Confederation (CEV) held its latest Board meeting
2026 Women's European Volleyball Championship hosts meet in Luxembourg
11:41
Volleyball

2026 Women's European Volleyball Championship hosts meet in Luxembourg

Preparations for the 2026 Women's European Volleyball Championship are underway
Neftchi claims easy victory – PHOTO
17 December 17:26
Volleyball

Neftchi claims easy victory – PHOTO

Today, the third round of the Men's Volleyball High League kicked off
Cuban internationals in Azerbaijan Volleyball Championship reduced to two
17 December 16:47
Volleyball

Cuban internationals in Azerbaijan Volleyball Championship reduced to two

The number of Cuban players in the Azerbaijan Volleyball Championship among men's teams has dropped to two
Azerbaijani referee assigned to another Champions League match
16 December 15:14
Volleyball

Azerbaijani referee assigned to another Champions League match

Serbia’s Tomislav Popović will join him as the other referee for this encounter
Rahimova’s team struggles in losing streak
16 December 14:18
Volleyball

Rahimova’s team struggles in losing streak

The team suffered back-to-back defeats in five-set matches against Praia and Minas

Most read

Janis Timma found dead in Moscow - VIDEO
17 December 11:40
Basketball

Janis Timma found dead in Moscow - VIDEO

The 32-year-old athlete's body was discovered in a block of five-story buildings in central Moscow
Juninho set to join Sevilla after agreeing to transfer
17 December 18:21
Football

Juninho set to join Sevilla after agreeing to transfer

Qarabag’s football player Olavio Juninho may continue his career in Spain
Karim Benzema to retire from Football
16 December 15:20
Football

Karim Benzema to retire from Football

Benzema is planning to bid farewell to football in the summer of 2025
Goodbye to the rhythmic gymnastics career – PHOTO
16 December 17:30
Gymnastics

Goodbye to the rhythmic gymnastics career – PHOTO

After the Paris Olympics, a list of gymnasts retiring from professional sports was compiled by Idman.biz