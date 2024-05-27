Azerbaijan matches entrusted to the Finn referees

The destinations of the III stage in the European Golden League among men's volleyball players have been announced.
Idman.biz reports, this was announced by the press service of CEV.
The referees of the matches of the Azerbaijan national team have also been announced. Azerbaijan will face hosts and Austria in Estonia.
It should be noted that our team lost all 4 games it played and ranked 12th in the tournament table.
European Golden League (men)
III stage
May 31
19:00. Azerbaijan - Estonia
Referees: Ari Jokelainen (Finland), Koen Luts (Belgium)
Rakvere Sports Hall
June 1
17:00. Luxembourg - Azerbaijan
Referees: Risto Strandson (Estonia), Ari Jokelainen (Finland)
Rakvere Sports Hall
Idman.biz